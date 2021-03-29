More than $44K raised for family of Pennsylvania mother killed in road rage shooting

As of Monday morning, the family's GoFundMe titled the 'Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation' received more than $44,000 from over 950 donors. The fund hauled in $32,710 from 660 donors in its first 24 hours.
"We want to raise funds to honor Julie and her life. Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person," the family wrote on GoFundMe. "We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart."
Eberly, a mother of six, was killed on I-95 while on her way to Hilton Head, South Carolina with her husband to celebrate their anniversary. Robeson County investigators said the victim's vehicle came close to the suspect's vehicle during a merge into a lane. That's when the suspect pulled next to Eberly and opened fire into her car.
RELATED: Pennsylvania mother of 6 killed during North Carolina road rage shooting, police say
Now, authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 2010 model silver or grey Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with dark-tinted windows and chrome around the window frame. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound down I-95 to Exit 22.
On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the person responsible.