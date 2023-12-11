Tom and Kelly Weiss' hobby of brewing beers turned into a business that has provided their sons on the autism spectrum with jobs.

Pa. husband and wife owned brewery provides sons on the autism spectrum with careers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Perkiomen Valley Brewery is run by a family focused on inclusivity.

"Part of our mission statement here with regards to inclusion and accessibility is to provide a welcoming environment to the community," said Co-owner Tom Weiss.

Tom and Kelly Weiss' hobby of brewing beers was paired with the need for their sons to find employment when they decided to start Perkiomen Valley Brewery.

Both of their children, Noah and Jonah, are on the autism spectrum.

Despite hurdles they may face in life, the brothers are determined with their jobs they have at the brewery.

"What really is remarkable to me is with how many challenges they have, how persistent they have been in just doing life," said Co-owner Kelly Weiss.

The parents have seen how the boys' lives have changed ever since taking over the roles of bottling and labeling.

"For me to see him bottling today and doing everything, he literally had to learn almost every motor movement that he makes," said Kelly Weiss.

Perkiomen Valley Brewery not only includes Noah and Jonah, but they also made inclusive adjustments for customers who may be in similar situations.

They have a dedicated sensory room and the bathroom has a changing table that can accommodate adults.

"It's important to help build the community and ensure that people are finding a common ground... seeing us welcoming everyone regardless of ability," said Tom Weiss.

For more information on Perkiomen Valley Brewery and the family's mission, check out their website.