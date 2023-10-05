Organization distributes thousands of free winter coats to kids in Philadelphia

The charitable effort focuses on the greater Philadelphia area, where one in six kids live in poverty.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cold weather will be here before you know it, and now, many kids in Philadelphia will be prepared with warm coats.

It's all thanks to local auto dealers who are giving away tens of thousands of winter jackets.

The 16th annual New Coat Program, organized by Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Foundation, returned to the Philadelphia Convention Center and allowed kids to get free coats.

"We'll give over 50,000 new coats," Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Executive Director Kevin Mazzucola said to a crowd of kids.

Many of them came to the event from a nearby elementary school in Philadelphia.

The coats are all going to kids in the greater Philadelphia area. It's the effort of 180 local auto dealers who came together through the Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the Philadelphia Auto Show.

Volunteers from dealerships across the area became stylists for the day, helping kids try on and select their coats.

"We have given out over 625,000 coats to kids in need," said Jason Friedman, president of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia.

Kids like 2nd-grader Shavaughn Lopez had their eyes on stylish selections.

"My mommy told me to pick a black one," Lopez said of her black coat with a pink zipper.

The charitable effort focuses on the greater Philadelphia area, where one in six kids live in poverty.

"Our kids certainly need these coats," said Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington.

"I think it's cool, it's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said 6th-grader Zy'aire Johnson before getting his coat.

About 6,800 of the coats will go directly to the School District of Philadelphia.

"(The kids) have the opportunity to be warm so they can have good attendance in school every day. Particularly during the cold weather months," said Watlington.

"In the winter, I can be nice and warm," said 2nd-grader Hermanni Daniel.

These coats warm not just their bodies but their hearts.

"It shows that somebody cares," said Watlington.

"It's good for like the kids that need a coat," said 4th-grader Idania Jovel.

There's only one thing the foundation asks in return.

"All I'm going to ask of you little people in the room today is to turn around and do something nice for someone else," said Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Foundation President Maria Pacifico as she addressed the kids.

"To see them smile and say 'Can I keep this coat?' There's nothing better," said Friedman.

The 50,000 coats will be distributed throughout the month at Philadelphia area schools and at area YMCAs.