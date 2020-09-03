automotive

How cars kept the parties going during COVID-19

By and
The way we celebrate has turned a corner forever, and cars were there to take us.

What the pandemic has done to typical gatherings, gatherings that used to be person-to-person are now drive-bys.

We saw car parades and car circles and lines at the drive-thru are longer than ever. And curbside pickups became en vogue.

Birthday parties, drive-in movies, retirement celebrations and graduations are just some of the rolling parties that made your car essential during the pandemic.

6abc Auto Experience | latest must see vehicles, show info and video
6abc's Auto Experience takes you inside the industry for a look at the latest must see vehicles in production along with insights into the changing landscape of the auto industry.

Watch the entire show with hosts Ducis Rodgers and Karen Rogers right here: 2020 Auto Experience or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
