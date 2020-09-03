How cars kept the parties going during COVID-19

What the pandemic has done to typical gatherings, gatherings that used to be person-to-person are now drive-bys.
We saw car parades and car circles and lines at the drive-thru are longer than ever. And curbside pickups became en vogue.
Birthday parties, drive-in movies, retirement celebrations and graduations are just some of the rolling parties that made your car essential during the pandemic.
