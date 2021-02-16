auto experience

Philadelphia Car clubs bond over sweet rides, membership, community

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Car-lovers assemble! We rounded up three local car clubs sharing the love of vehicles and spreading a little joy in the community.

2 Infamous 4 Da Streets Car Club was founded in 2006. Based in Philadelphia, members come from a variety of neighborhoods in the city to bond over cars of all kinds.

They travel to shows, work on each other's rides and hang out at their North Philadelphia clubhouse.

The Antique Truck Club of America is celebrating 50 years of touting the importance of trucks. The national organization has more than 3,000 members each sharing a passion for trucks big and small.

County Corvette Association has been around for 54 years, bringing Corvette enthusiasts together in Delaware County.

They have given rides to Miss America and chauffeured guests at the 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. They also raffle off a Corvette every year with proceeds going to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.


2 Infamous 4 Da Streets Car Club | Facebook
3261 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Antique Truck Club of America | Facebook
85 South Walnut Street, Boyertown, PA 19512

County Corvette Association
Media, PA

Check out the entire 6abc Auto Show Experience at 6abc.com/autoshow or watch anytime on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivephiladelphiaauto showphiladelphia auto showautoshowcarsauto experience
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO EXPERIENCE
All-electric Hummer headlines 6 new cars hitting the market for 2021
A look at every car that was slated to be at the 2021 Philadelphia Auto Show
WATCH the entire 2021 6abc Auto Show Experience
New technology, trends coming to 2021 cars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mild this afternoon, snow/ice/rain Thursday
Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid is awake
Trump Plaza implosion: Everything you should know
1 in custody, another critical after Philly carjacking & shooting
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
Families get their fill on Fastnacht donuts ahead of Ash Wednesday
Show More
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
Charges dismissed against white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
Man with hammer ties up 80-year-old mom, steals car: Police
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
More TOP STORIES News