AUTO EXPERIENCE

2018 6abc Auto Show Experience

One (1) winner will receive: Two (2) tickets to attend the 2019 Philadelphia Auto Show Exclusive Black Tie Tailgate Gala on February 1st, 2019, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, 19107.
EMBED More News Videos

The auto industry is changing with an influx of SUVs and cars with self-driving features.

An evolving Auto Industry
See how the auto industry is changing with an influx of utility vehicles, electrified powertrains and cars with self-driving features. Karen Rogers runs down the headlines.

EMBED More News Videos

Flying cars are coming. Along with these other awesome trends.

Auto Trends to Watch
See the coolest trends in the industry from nostalgic nameplates to ridesharing and subscription programs and even cars that fly. Ducis Rodgers tells us if a Jetsons car might be coming soon.
EMBED More News Videos

Karen Rogers shows us how technology changing the game for your mechanic as well.

Technology vs. Technician
The technology landscape in a vehicle has changed dramatically over the last decade. Karen Rogers shows us how it's changing the game for your mechanic as well.

EMBED More News Videos

A sweet back-to-school ride. A Halloween whip. Our matchmaker picks cars for some special occasions.

Car for Every Occasion
Our matchmaker Nick Kurczewski picks cars for some special occasions. Ducis Rodgers and Karen Rogers give them a test drive.
EMBED More News Videos

Ducis Rodgers shows off some gizmos and gadgets that can upgrade your vehicle.

Gizmos & Gadgets
Ducis Rodgers shows off some gizmos and gadgets that can upgrade your vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

Ducis Rodgers runs down the coolest rides hitting the market for 2019.

Six Must-See New Vehicles
Ducis Rodgers runs down the coolest rides hitting the market for 2019.
EMBED More News Videos

The Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philly is making quite an impact on the region.

More Than Auto Dealers
Karen Rogers tells us how the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia is making an impact in the region.
EMBED More News Videos

Ducis Rodgers gives us a look inside the luxurious 2019 Audi A8.

Tour the Audi A8
Ducis Rodgers gives us a look inside the all-new, redesigned, luxurious 2019 Audi A8.
EMBED More News Videos

Ducis Rodgers shows off the fun features of the Volkswagen Atlas.

Tour the VW Atlas
Need an SUV that can park itself? Ducis Rodgers shows off the fun features of the Volkswagen Atlas.

Featured links
Philly Auto Show home | More than Auto Dealers

Shop Gadgets & Gizmos featured on the show
Everwash Car Club
Swivel Tray
Garmin Speak Plus with Alexa
Garmin High Speed Multicharger
Multipocket Trunk Organizer
Ultra comfort seat cushions
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto showcar showcarauto experience
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTO EXPERIENCE
6abc Auto Experience Special Sweepstakes
2018 Auto Show: The artist behind this year's poster
2018 Auto Show: Alicia on the red carpet
2018 Auto Show: CHOP Beneficiary Nursing Department
More auto experience
AUTOMOTIVE
6abc Auto Experience Special Sweepstakes
Delaware license plate "20" auctioned for $410K
Minivan crash test findings released
Sergio Marchionne, who saved Fiat and Chrysler, has died
More Automotive
Top Stories
Teen suspects identified in murder of high school star athlete
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
'Pure poison:' Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Ringleader's daughter in Tacony dungeon case sentenced
Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream
Police release more details in fatal West Phila. hit-and-run
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
Show More
Man charged with hate crime at Delaware gay pride festival
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
Arrest warrant issued for forgery suspect in Chester County
AccuWeather: Humidity taking a back seat
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
More News