Over 100 gather to remember Cobbs Creek hit-and-run victim: 'Her heart was big'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was an emotional night along the Camden Waterfront on Thursday as over 100 people gathered in memory of 25-year-old Avante Reynolds who was struck and killed in Philadelphia last week.Pain-stricken relatives tried to hold themselves together with the support of many of the people whose lives Avante touched in some way."Her heart was big, and we're all gonna miss her. You see how many people come to see her to celebrate," said Cravante Reynolds, the victim's father."She was my heart, she was my heart, I'm really, really, really gonna miss her," said Charlie Savage, Avante's grandfather.Avante was struck and killed after being hit by two vehicles last Friday night around 8 p.m. on the 600 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.The driver of the second vehicle remains on the scene, but the driver of the first vehicle, who was traveling northbound in what was believed to be a light-colored vehicle, fled and has not been located."Whoever did it, they're not gonna sleep at night," said Avante's grandmother, Sharon Savage.Avante had just given birth to a baby two months ago and her family is upset that he is going to be growing up without his mom."If you look at that baby, I look at that baby, I get tears in my eyes," said a relative."This baby don't have a mother. This baby ain't gonna know his mother," said Avante's uncle, Ernest Bowen.The family pleaded for the public's help in tracking down the hit-and-run driver."Please, please help us, help us find the person that did this to my daughter, it would mean a lot to everybody," pled the victim's father.Funeral services for Avante are set for Friday.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.