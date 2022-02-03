Health & Fitness

Wilmington-based company releases only automated, wearable birthing simulator

EMBED <>More Videos

Del. company releases only automated, wearable birthing simulator

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The only automated, wearable birthing simulator is now being used as part of the nursing program at the University of Delaware.

Avkin, a Wilmington-based company, released the device called AvBirth as part of the maternal care curriculum at the university.

AvBirth allows health professions students to practice on a live, non-pregnant patient who is wearing the birthing simulator.

It goes through all the phases of labor and delivery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelawarebirthuniversity of delawarenurses
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Overnight Fog; Rain to Ice Friday
Officer fires shot while arresting armed suspect in stolen car
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
Animal rescue group creates bucket list for sick cat
Simmons' waiting game continues, but 76ers showing they don't need him
This corn dog cheesesteak is a must try!
Officials preparing for authorization of vaccine for kids under 5
Show More
Police: NJ man arrested after setting allegedly setting 6 forest fires
Consumer has cautionary tale about fire pit safety
PennDOT prepares for possible icy road conditions on Friday
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
'Probably several months away' from Philly dropping COVID restrictions
More TOP STORIES News