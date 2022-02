Wilmington-based company releases only automated, wearable birthing simulator

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The only automated, wearable birthing simulator is now being used as part of the nursing program at the University of Delaware.Avkin, a Wilmington-based company, released the device called AvBirth as part of the maternal care curriculum at the university. AvBirth allows health professions students to practice on a live, non-pregnant patient who is wearing the birthing simulator.It goes through all the phases of labor and delivery.