South Jersey officer hacked woman's social media account, posted nude photos of her: Officials

Ayron Taylor faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child because prosecutors say the victim was a minor in some photos.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey police officer is accused of hacking into a woman's social media accounts and sending out naked photos of her.

Twenty-two-year-old Ayron Taylor, of Delran, an officer with the Mount Laurel Police Department, is charged with three counts of computer crime and invasion of privacy.

He also faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child because prosecutors say some of the pictures he sent of the victim were taken when she was a minor.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, the victim notified Evesham Township police last month that her Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been accessed by an unknown person.

She told police the person sent nude photos she had taken of herself to her Snapchat contacts, messaged them to her Facebook friends and posted them to her Facebook wall.

Investigators secured communications data warrants and determined Taylor had illegally accessed the victim's accounts and shared the photos.

Taylor was arrested on Oct. 21.

Taylor became a full-time police officer with the Mount Laurel Police Department after graduating from the academy in Oct. 2021.

The investigation is continuing, officials say.