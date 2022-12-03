Former South Jersey officer faces 87 additional charges in hacking case

The Burlington County District Attorney's Office said Ayron Taylor faces 87 new charges for hacking an additional 18 women.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey is facing additional charges after authorities said he hacked into women's social media accounts.

Ayron Taylor, 22, of Delran, was charged last month with hacking into a woman's social media account and posting nude photos of her.

The Burlington County District Attorney's Office said he now faces an additional 87 charges for hacking an additional 18 women.

All of the victims had student email accounts through Rowan College of Burlington County, officials said.