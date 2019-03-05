Baby, dog fight for soldier's attention in heartwarming military homecoming

This soldier's return home turned into an all-out contest for his affection.

LANSDOWNE, Pa. -- This Lansdowne dad had quite the welcome party ready to greet him after returning from military drills.

Billy Redheffer's nine-month-old daughter Savannah and dog, Caroline, mobbed him on the family's couch in a fight for attention and affection. The heartwarming moment was captured and shared on Facebook by his wife, Shannon.

According to Shannon (via Storyful), Caroline "has to be the first one to be greeted. If not, she just inserts herself."

But not to be outshined, Savannah made sure daddy felt the love, too. Cute baby and a cute dog makes this arguably the cutest military welcome on the Internet.
