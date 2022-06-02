DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One local mom is using her business skills to help parents who are still desperately searching to find formula for their baby.
The Doylestown woman is creating a streamlined solution via social media. It launched just a few days ago and is already providing much-needed relief.
Christine Robinson, who was frustrated by her own struggles to feed her baby, built a solution by applying her professional skills in resource management.
"Which is all about supply and demand," she said.
Her personal project is called "Formula Hunters."
"Parents and caregivers of babies can go in and fill out a really simple form, it's three questions," she said.
The form asks for your name, the formula brand you need and when you need it.
That information goes into a database and a tracker that any member of the Facebook group can see. Members then keep an eye out and shop for each other.
"It's just a much more organized approach in terms of really being able to connect the dots and making it efficient," said Robinson.
And there's no opportunity for price gouging or scams since members are buying and shipping for free.
"We're guided by the conviction that what goes around comes around," she said. "It's been really meaningful."
Especially for moms like Rose Miller, who said she was contacted within 24 hours with the news another mom found her formula.
"I told my husband this morning and he just like, we couldn't believe it... just helping each other and supporting each other," she said.
That mom is Mary Hales in New York City.
Action News connected the two moms who got to "e-meet" for the first time.
"I just appreciate everything," Rose said.
"Of course, it's my pleasure," said Mary. "Anything I could do to help."
Rose says she will pay it forward.
And if you'd like to join the 150 Formula Hunters who've signed up so far, go to 6abc.com/Troubleshooters.
Pennsylvania mom organizes network of formula hunters as shortage continues
Christine Robinson, who was frustrated by her own struggles to feed her baby, built a solution by applying her skills.
BABY FORMULA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News