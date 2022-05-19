FTC warning: Scammers are using baby formula shortage to prey on desperate parents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a new warning about scammers using the baby formula shortage to prey on desperate parents.The FTC is urging consumers to beware of online thieves charging sky-high prices for formula that they never deliver.The dire shortage of baby formula is forcing many moms to scour social media for supplies. But the Better Business Bureau says to keep a watch for those taking advantage."They're on a social media platform and a chat box pops up. Someone is claiming to sell that product and they are asking people to pay using a peer-to-peer type of system. And once that money is paid out, they never end up receiving that product," said Sandra Guile, director of communications for the International Association of Better Business Bureaus.So far, seven states have raised the alarm about baby formula scams, according to a new report from ABC News.First-time mom Jessie Esparaz-Wohlgemuth said she went to 10 stores before she turned to the online community for help."I sent her $290. I messaged her afterward and she just didn't respond to me," she said.Esparaz-Wohlgemuth said the formula was never delivered."And then I realized I was like, 'Yeah, I just got scammed,'" she said.Kate Fazio said she also got scammed. The seller even sent her a fake tracking number."This woman responded to my post to say that she had had a couple of cans. We exchanged information, and nothing was really out of the ordinary until after I paid her," said Fazio.The Better Business Bureau said scammers can appear legitimate, posting ads or commenting on reputable Facebook groups offering to sell formula. They even show photos of cans they claim are available."Find another way to make a payment using a credit card. You have a better chance of getting your money back if you never receive that order," said Guile.On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, along with four others, are introducing a bill to protect families."It will make sure that there's better notification that the FDA and the manufacturers are doing during more to provide better notification. It would also give the authority to the FDA, which they don't have now," Casey said.