3 workers charged after baby left inside closed day care in Hunting Park

Police say the day care was closed and locked up along Whitaker Avenue when the family arrived.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Family wants answers after baby forgotten inside closed day care
Family wants answers after baby forgotten inside closed day care in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three workers have been charged after a 7-month-old baby was left inside a closed day care, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Gabriela Rivas, 35, Sydia Thomas-Ishman, 23, and Janae Smith, 22, are charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children and Conspiracy.

Pictured: Gabriela Rivas, 35, Sydia Thomas-Ishman, 23, and Janae Smith, 22

The incident happened on Feb. 1 at the day care on the 4400 block of Whitaker Avenue in the city's Hunting Park section.

The D.A.'s office said the child's parents arrived at the day care for pickup at 5:30 p.m. and found it closed with a locked gate, even though the day care usually closes at 6 p.m.

The fire department was called in to lift the gate and rescue the child who had been left alone in the dark, the D.A.'s office said.

"It was weird that they were closed because they're usually open, so the first thing that came to mind was they gave him to the wrong person," the baby's mother, Jessy Flores, told Action News in an interview last month.

The family said they had been coming to that day care for the previous three months.

