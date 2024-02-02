Family wants answers after baby forgotten inside closed day care in Philadelphia

Police say when the family arrived, the day care was closed and locked up so they called 911.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 6-month-old baby girl was left inside a day care facility alone after it closed on Thursday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of Whitaker Avenue in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say when the family arrived, the day care was closed and locked up so they called 911.

"I was hoping that someone didn't take my daughter and I was hoping that she was okay," said Camron Banks, the girl's father in an exclusive interview with Action News.

After police contacted the owner to unlock the property, the baby was found in a car seat sleeping with the lights off.

"It was weird that they were closed because they're usually open, so the first thing that came to mind was they gave them to the wrong person," added the baby's mother Jessy Flores.

The baby was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to be evaluated.

The family says they have other children and they've been coming here to the day care on Whitaker Avenue for the past three months. They usually pick their daughter up around 3 p.m. On Thursday, they came at 5:30 p.m.

Police say the day care is supposed to close at 6 p.m.

"At the end of the day, a 6-month-old baby should not be left alone," said Banks.

It's still unclear how this happened but police have been interviewing multiple people who work at the day care.