Health & Fitness

Posture expert offers tips to protect your back while working, learning from home

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're working from home and noticing some aches and pains, it could be due to your posture.

"There are a lot of small tweaks you can do that will make a big difference in how you feel at the end of the day," said Michelle Joyce, author of "Posture Makeover."

Joyce says most of us don't have an ergonomic set-up to work or learn from home.

"People are using their tablets on their beds, on the couch, bean bag chair or whatever," she said.

But that's a recipe for back, neck or shoulder pain. One of the most common mistakes is hunching over, craning your neck forward.

"For every inch your head goes forward it creates an additional 10 pounds pressure on your spine," said Joyce.

For adults and kids, she recommends setting up a space where your arms are parallel to the floor, wrists a bit lower than elbows as they reach the keyboard, the screen should be eye level and close enough to see.

"You always want to think about bringing the screen closer to your face instead of vice versa," Joyce said.

But if you find your head inching forward, try practicing a chin tuck.

Joyce explains it's like "giving yourself a double chin, it's not flattering but it will help strengthen the muscles and hold your head in the proper position."

She says practicing good posture now can help prevent problems in the future. And for kids, they're building their habits, so it's always good to instill healthy habits while they're young.

For more tips visit: www.powerofposture.net
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Laura now an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 hurricane
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
Transgender woman brutally beaten by mob inside home
"You Got This!" Kid Superintendent has this inspiring pep talk
Sixers face pivotal offseason highlighted by coaching search, potential trades
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
NJ gyms can reopen Sept. 1, masks required
Show More
Police car set on fire outside of South Philadelphia police station
Surge in attacks on transgender people
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
Earn $150 a month for driving your child to school in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Breezy and Beautiful Today, Steamy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News