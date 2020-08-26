PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're working from home and noticing some aches and pains, it could be due to your posture.
"There are a lot of small tweaks you can do that will make a big difference in how you feel at the end of the day," said Michelle Joyce, author of "Posture Makeover."
Joyce says most of us don't have an ergonomic set-up to work or learn from home.
"People are using their tablets on their beds, on the couch, bean bag chair or whatever," she said.
But that's a recipe for back, neck or shoulder pain. One of the most common mistakes is hunching over, craning your neck forward.
"For every inch your head goes forward it creates an additional 10 pounds pressure on your spine," said Joyce.
For adults and kids, she recommends setting up a space where your arms are parallel to the floor, wrists a bit lower than elbows as they reach the keyboard, the screen should be eye level and close enough to see.
"You always want to think about bringing the screen closer to your face instead of vice versa," Joyce said.
But if you find your head inching forward, try practicing a chin tuck.
Joyce explains it's like "giving yourself a double chin, it's not flattering but it will help strengthen the muscles and hold your head in the proper position."
She says practicing good posture now can help prevent problems in the future. And for kids, they're building their habits, so it's always good to instill healthy habits while they're young.
For more tips visit: www.powerofposture.net
Posture expert offers tips to protect your back while working, learning from home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News