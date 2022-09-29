Students and teachers receive free clothing at 'The Wardrobe'

Both their Philadelphia and Lansdowne locations are participating in the event to help everyone feel good as they head into the classroom.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students and teachers received free clothing Thursday as part of The Wardrobe's "Back To School Open Wardrobe Day."

"I think this is important because a lot of kids, even youth that are in college, don't always have the money to afford new clothes," says Kierra Crafton from The Wardrobe.

"It's a good opportunity for them to come and grab the things that they need. They can go around like a shopper would and grab the items that they want, and then bring it to us and then we'll bag it up for them," added Crafton.

Everyone with an ID received six items for free, but every day at The Wardrobe, teachers and students receive 10% off their purchase.

The nonprofit uses donated clothes to inspire change.

The proceeds from sales also go right back to giving people a second chance.

Click here to find out how to donate, shop, or support The Wardrobe, or to make an appointment for their services.