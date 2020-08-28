Annual backpack giveaway causes traffic backup around Lincoln Financial Field, South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Traffic around Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia was at a standstill Friday morning due to an annual back to school drive.Chopper 6 flew over the Linc on Friday as the School District of Philadelphia hosted its annual backpack giveaway.Long lines and traffic backups could be seen around the Linc parking lots and on Interstate 95.To ensure social distancing, attendees were asked to stay in their cars as they arrived to pick up their backpacks.Each child in a car will be eligible to receive a backpack full of school supplies and free Converse sneakers."We recognize how different back to school looks for our students and families this year," said Superintendent William R. Hite. "We want to ensure that our students are equipped with the resources they need to help them have a successful school year as we all continue to navigate these unprecedented times."The giveaway is scheduled to run through 1 p.m.