  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bagels and Co. expands to Center City; unveils Oreo, Dorito bagels

The Center City location is located at 1526 Sansom Street.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, June 22, 2023 9:56AM
Bagels and Co. expands to Center City; unveils Oreo bagels
EMBED <>More Videos

Bagels and Co. is opening new locations in Center City Philadelphia and Brewerytown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bagels and Co., a local bagel and coffee shop chain, is expanding.

The first Center City location opens its doors on Thursday. It's located at 1526 Sansom Street.

Then on Friday, it's the grand opening of their Brewerytown location on 3163 North Street near Master Street.

The first 100 guests to each shop will receive a free bagel with cream cheese.

Along with the traditional breakfast and lunch items, the company is introducing new Dorito bagels, Oreo bagels, Cookie Monster Cream Cheese, Peach Cobbler Chai and Bananas Foster Iced Coffee.

The two new locations join existing locations in Northern Liberties and Fishtown.

SEE ALSO: Bagels and Co. is thriving in Philadelphia

Bagels and Co. say new locations are coming soon in South Philadelphia, North Philadelphia/Temple, Midtown Village and Florida.

All locations are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW