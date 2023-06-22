Bagels and Co. expands to Center City; unveils Oreo, Dorito bagels

Bagels and Co. is opening new locations in Center City Philadelphia and Brewerytown.

The Center City location is located at 1526 Sansom Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bagels and Co., a local bagel and coffee shop chain, is expanding.

The first Center City location opens its doors on Thursday. It's located at 1526 Sansom Street.

Then on Friday, it's the grand opening of their Brewerytown location on 3163 North Street near Master Street.

The first 100 guests to each shop will receive a free bagel with cream cheese.

Along with the traditional breakfast and lunch items, the company is introducing new Dorito bagels, Oreo bagels, Cookie Monster Cream Cheese, Peach Cobbler Chai and Bananas Foster Iced Coffee.

The two new locations join existing locations in Northern Liberties and Fishtown.

Bagels and Co. say new locations are coming soon in South Philadelphia, North Philadelphia/Temple, Midtown Village and Florida.

All locations are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.