Bake'n Bacon is Philadelphia's first and only bacon-inspired restaurant

Bacon is often for breakfast food or paired with something else. But at Bake'n Bacon, co-owner Justin Coleman is making bacon the star of the show.

But at Bake'n Bacon, co-owner Justin Coleman is making bacon the star of the show.

There's bacon Mac n' cheese and hanging bacon, dripping over cornbread.

You can get baby back ribs or go for a pork board, with pork shoulder, million-dollar bacon, bacon burnt ends, and bacon-infused grits.

There are cocktails with bacon and house-made pound cake with a bacon caramel sauce.

While Bake'n Bacon is obviously bacon-centric, it's not the only thing on the menu.

There is a vegan spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with chicken, mussels with linguini, a lobster roll, and a half dozen varieties of that mac n' cheese.

Coleman launched Bake'n Bacon as a food truck in 2019, with business partner Kelvin Alexander.

The two now own three food trucks and they bought and did massive renovations to the building that now houses their brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The business was inspired by Justin's younger brother, Derek, who died in 2016.

He hopes to continue growing fast, building what he calls "a bacon empire."

Bake'n Bacon | Facebook | Instagram