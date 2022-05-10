FYI Philly

BalletX brings world premieres and dance party to Mann Center

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- BalletX is kicking off its Spring Series at the Mann Center, with several world premieres and big names from the world of contemporary ballet.

Spring Series 2022 will mark BalletX's three-year spring residency.

"We are so thrilled to be the resident Dance Company of the Mann Center for the Performing Arts," says Christine Cox, Artistic and Executive Director for BalletX.

Choreographer Jennifer Archibald will stage the world premiere of a work set to 'house music.'

"It's definitely a piece that has a lot of energy," says Archibald.

Archibald has an extensive background in Ballet and house dancing.

"When I moved from Toronto to New York City, I would go to school at the Ailey school," says Archibald, "and then I had this whole other life of being in house clubs."

Her work challenges traditional ballet aesthetics.

"When you watch ballet, sometimes it becomes so structured, and sometimes it can be stifling," says Archibald, "I just wanted to bring more life to it."

Dancers explore an array of edgy movements and styles to the tunes of top DJs.

"I wanted to use Black Coffee, I wanted to use Louie Vega," says Archibald.

It's a passion piece of Archibald who says the uplifting music is just what she needed.

"I just felt like coming through the epidemic, I wanted to do something that made me happy and took me out of the lows. It's like this element of bliss. It's also being a part of the community," says Archibald.

The series will also feature award-winning choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

"She pushes the boundaries," says Christine Cox.

And BalletX Co-Founder, Matthew Neenan, will present company classic The Last Glass.

"The Last Glass really features the unique diversity of the company." says Christine Cox.

The performance is part of the Mann's Picnic Series.

"It's like going to a family barbecue, but with music and dance," says Archibald.

Spring Series 2022 runs May 18th & May 19th 2022

TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19131
Part of Mann Picnic Series
