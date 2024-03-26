WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after cargo ship rams into support column

A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
1 of 21
PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after cargo ship rams into support columnA container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 27, 2024

BALTIMORE -- A container ship lost power and rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge a major bridge in Baltimore, causing the span to buckle into the river below.

The collapse plunged a construction crew and several vehicles into the dangerously cold waters. Rescuers pulled out two people, but six others were presumed dead.

MORE: Urgent search after major Baltimore bridge collapse

The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the bridge. The Maryland governor said the mayday enabled authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span.

The ship struck one of the bridge's supports, causing the structure to collapse like a toy. It tumbled into the water in a matter of seconds.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW