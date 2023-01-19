Missing money? Bank of America customers report issues with accounts

The bulk of the complaints appear to involve Zelle, the popular payment transfer service.

The bulk of the complaints appear to involve Zelle, the popular payment transfer service.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bank of America customers have taken to social media on Wednesday in large numbers, complaining about money missing from their accounts and other issues.

The bulk of the complaints appear to involve Zelle, the popular payment transfer service.

"This morning when I wake up to come into work I always check the account," said Lamier Brown of West Philadelphia. "I have extra money in that account that wasn't there."

Bank of America customer Lamier Brown says a few hours later she got a message.

"It says my account was overdrawn," she said.

Many others are complaining on Twitter too: "Shoutout to Bank of America for messing up everybody's account," "I don't understand, Bank of America.. my account is in shambles," and "Bank of America is experiencing issues.... transactions disappear relating to Zelle."

Brown believes her issues also stem from a Zelle payment she made four days ago in the amount of $300 to her landlord.

"The money was taken out. Then they placed the money back into the account and then they took it out again," she said.

On Twitter people are complaining not just about missing money and confusion, but also about a lack of customer service.

"I've been trying to contact them for a while now. And every time I try to contact them, it tells me it's no associate that's available at the time," said Brown.

Bank of America is saying some customers' "Zelle transactions made between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested. Transfers will be completed and will appear in your account activity and balances as soon as possible."

That notice to customers goes on to apologize for the delay and inconvenience.

Bank of America told ABC News on Wednesday afternoon that any problems customers saw with their bank balance should now be resolved.