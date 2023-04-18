The Boyd Theater was once a center city destination for watching movies. Now, it is a destination for a new viewing experience at Bankroll.

Bankroll revives the former Boyd Theater with a new sports viewing experience

Now, it is a destination for a new viewing experience at Bankroll.

The former theater has been redesigned, including the street side marquee, incorporating much of the art deco motif from when the building was first opened in the early 1900s.

The reborn space reveals the main bar area as you walk in with a wall of big and small TV screens.

The original mirrors have been refinished and the original staircases lead to mezzanine seating with a private room for parties and a lounge area for cocktails.

There is a room filled with four bungalows for larger parties to gather privately and the newest addition is the fine dining restaurant with windows bringing in the Chestnut Street vibe.

Bankroll | Facebook | Instagram

1910 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103