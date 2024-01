University of Pennsylvania alum merges mental health and haircare to create PyschoHairapy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Barbershops and hair salons aren't just a place for cuts and presses.

In some communities, specifically those of color, they're a place where people can be vulnerable.

Now, with new training, stylists are offering more than a listening ear for clients, who need mental health support.

Leading this effort is a University of Pennsylvania alum who says this is personal.