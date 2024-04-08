Bardea Steak puts its own spin on the steakhouse experience

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Bardea Steak has created a menu that is a little different than the traditional steakhouse experience.

Chef and owner Antimo Dimeo gathered prime cuts from six different cows, each offering a different profile.

They have a wood-fired grill for cooking the steaks, each aged in-house.

They also offer a tasting menu that chef created as a flavorful journey through experiences and dishes that have impacted him along the way.

There is a risotto inspired by fajitas. Venison artfully plated but motivated by his grandfather. And tiny tacos, carefully created after Dimeo watched his team of chefs eat their crew meal.

Bardea Steak is the third restaurant along the block joining Bardea Food & Drink and the Bardea Steak & Garden.

Each space provides a different setting with a menu to match the vibe.

608 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801