FYI Philly

Bario Neal Jewelry is a women-owned, ethically sourced jewelry super store

By Chandler Lutz
EMBED <>More Videos

Bario Neal Jewelry is a women-owned, ethically sourced jewelry store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bario Neal Jewelry creates jewelry for all milestones.

Their Society Hill flagship doubles as a production workshop and showroom with another location in New York City.

Owners Page Neal and Anna Bario are both jewelry designers who decided to join forces back in 2008 to make a social and environmental change in the industry.

Their company is locally made, female-owned and ethically sourced. To do this, they focus on recycled metals and stones and partner with organizations to source directly from miners.

They can tell you where their gemstones were mined and confirm that it's of recycled origin.

While they mostly make wedding bands and engagement rings, Bario Neal Jewelry also does necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

They can create custom jewelry and give old heirloom pieces new life.

Bario Neal Jewelry aims to create a space and a brand that is inclusive and is in support of marriage and gender equality. The owners are also proud of the girl power behind their company. They believe that jewelry has historically been a symbol of women's power.


Bario Neal Jewelry| Instagram| Facebook
215-648-6570
Philadelphia Showroom: 524 S 5th Street

Bario Neal is now taking walk-ins but also offers virtual and in-person appointments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsociety hill (philadelphia)fyi phillyshoppingjewelry
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Longtime spots stand the test of time at Gojjo and Nana's Kitchen
New Philly restaurants ES Café Lounge, Coney Shack are must-try spots
Marle' Originals Boutique is the 'design house of New Jersey'
Sonny's Cocktail Joint: Where high brow meets low brow
TOP STORIES
West Chester U. security officer killed while helping driver on I-95
Man gets more than 100 years in prison for toddler's killing
Cape May beach to be named after lifeguard killed in boating accident
Date set for NJ school workers, state employees to get vaccinated
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Internal probe clears officer in Capitol riot shooting
Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain moves out, but another heat wave on the way
Henri brings major flooding to parts of New Jersey
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for military
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
Arrest made after deliveryman brutally attacked in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News