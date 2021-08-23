Bario Neal Jewelry is a women-owned, ethically sourced jewelry super store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bario Neal Jewelry creates jewelry for all milestones.Their Society Hill flagship doubles as a production workshop and showroom with another location in New York City.Owners Page Neal and Anna Bario are both jewelry designers who decided to join forces back in 2008 to make a social and environmental change in the industry.Their company is locally made, female-owned and ethically sourced. To do this, they focus on recycled metals and stones and partner with organizations to source directly from miners.They can tell you where their gemstones were mined and confirm that it's of recycled origin.While they mostly make wedding bands and engagement rings, Bario Neal Jewelry also does necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.They can create custom jewelry and give old heirloom pieces new life.Bario Neal Jewelry aims to create a space and a brand that is inclusive and is in support of marriage and gender equality. The owners are also proud of the girl power behind their company. They believe that jewelry has historically been a symbol of women's power.215-648-6570Philadelphia Showroom: 524 S 5th Street