Wanted man in custody after barricade situation in Camden County: Police

BARRINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after a barricade situation in Camden County on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene on the 200 block of Courtney Drive in Barrington, New Jersey around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Harold Gotts inside a residence.

Gotts was wanted on multiple assault charges among other offenses, investigators say.

According to police, Gotts claimed to have a firearm and barricaded himself inside a residence.

Barrington police, along with other local departments, set up a perimeter around the scene and had neighbors evacuate to safety.

After trying to negotiate with Gotts, police say they eventually made entry and took the suspect into custody without any injuries.

The barricade was cleared at approximately 7 p.m.