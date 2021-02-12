West Chester barricade situation forces residents to shelter in place

By
WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A barricade incident prompted residents to shelter in place in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

Police surrounded a home on the 900 block of Cornwallis Drive after an armed suspect barricaded himself inside for several hours.

Authorities confirm the incident ended just before 11 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the incident.


Police have not identified the suspect or revealed if anyone was injured Thursday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west chester boroughbarricade
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Icy mess for part of the weekend
South Philly native makes history for Vanity Fair
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
NJ man left coping with loss of 4 family members from COVID-19
Jaws tells Skversky Eagles holding out for better Wentz trade offers
Charges refiled against officer accused in protest attack
Show More
Grandmother pleads for witnesses to speak up in grandson's killing
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Thieves targeting vans at NJ churches
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Mom shares warning after 150 sticky toys get stuck in child's hair
More TOP STORIES News