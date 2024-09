Bartram's Gardens receives $100,000 grant for new trees in celebration of Earth Day

Bartram's Gardens receives $100,000 grant for new trees in celebration of Earth Day

Bartram's Gardens receives $100,000 grant for new trees in celebration of Earth Day

Bartram's Gardens receives $100,000 grant for new trees in celebration of Earth Day

Bartram's Gardens receives $100,000 grant for new trees in celebration of Earth Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of new trees are coming to Southwest Philadelphia.

In celebration of Earth Day, the Bellwether District announced a $100,000 grant to support the Bartram's Garden tree program.

Bartram's Garden is a free public park in Southwest Philadelphia. Over the next two years, the Garden will plant 200 trees throughout that neighborhood.

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22.