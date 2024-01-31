NJ woman's foundation helps student athletes get on the court in Cape May County

Maddie McCracken and The Stepback Foundation inspires others to take steps forward for the community!

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Wildwood woman's passion for helping others led to her creating a nonprofit while she was in high school.

She fundraised for athletic equipment so no one in her school had to miss out on playing a sport.

"If they don't have the opportunity to be a part of something just because they don't have the financial means to do so, they're not going to see how awesome it is to succeed," said founder of The Stepback Foundation, Maddie McCracken.

Now at 22-years-old she continues The Stepback Foundation, encouraging others to take a step back from their situation, with the goal to create steps forward for the community.

"It's been amazing, not only in the school but the entire community. There have been so many kids in need. Maddie stepped in with the foundation and helped supply equipment and fees for certain things," said Wildwood High School basketball coach, Jim Clark.

Where it all started at Wildwood High School, the basketball teams gather on the court with gear from the foundation.

"Really inspiring the next group of kids to do the same thing for their community, even if it's not on this level. Definitely something that's going to trickle down for a long time," said Clark.

McCracken has expanded her support to other Cape May County schools as well.

With major events each year, money is raised to not only provide athletic equipment, but also become more of a community resource.

McCracken's passion for the foundation is something she carries with her at all times, only looking to take more steps forward for the mission.

"There are some days when I'm kind of taken back and I get emotional. It's a part of me, it's who I am. I love this, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life," said McCracken.

For more information on The Stepback Foundation, check out their website!