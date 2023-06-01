Crews battle forest fire in Burlington County, New Jersey; Blaze is 10% contained

The Timberline Campground has been evacuated and officials said six residential structures are threatened.

BASS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain a wildfire burning in the area of Allen Road in Bass River State Forest.

As of 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the wildfire in Bass River Township has reached 2,000 acres in size and is 10% contained, according to officials.

The Timberline Campground has been evacuated and officials said six residential structures are threatened.

The following roads are closed while firefighters work to control the flames:

- Allen Road

- Oswego Road

- Stage Road between North Maple Avenue and Rt. 679

- Rt. 679 between Rt. 563 and Leaktown Road

Officials said they will provide an update during an 11 a.m. press conference.