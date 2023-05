Eighty years ago the largest warship ever built was commissioned. Action News photojournalist Tom Kretchmer takes us on board the Battleship New Jersey for a ceremony honoring its history and its heroes.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For years now, the Battleship New Jersey has been a floating museum of American strength.

But it was 80 years ago today that the largest warship ever built was commissioned -- setting sail for decades of what would be consequential service.

Photojournalist Tom Kretchmer takes us on board for a ceremony honoring its history and its heroes.