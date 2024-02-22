Heading to Florida to cheer on the Phillies? Check out the new eats at Baycare Ballpark

Heading to Florida to cheer on the Phillies? Check out the new eats at Baycare Ballpark

Heading to Florida to cheer on the Phillies? Check out the new eats at Baycare Ballpark

Heading to Florida to cheer on the Phillies? Check out the new eats at Baycare Ballpark

Heading to Florida to cheer on the Phillies? Check out the new eats at Baycare Ballpark

CLEARWATER, Florida (WPVI) -- If you're planning to head to Clearwater, Florida to take in some Phillies Spring Training action, there are some great new additions to Baycare Ballpark to make it feel more like home.

Fans can enjoy more food and drink options this year, and one big one brings a taste of the Jersey Shore.

The Phillie Phanatic helped cut the ribbon on Manco and Manco Pizza.

Fans hit the ballpark on Thursday ahead of Sunday's home opener.

In addition to new food, there is also some new gear for fans including the perfect shorts for the Florida sunshine.