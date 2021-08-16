be kind

Hurricane's Heroes: Nonprofit helps pay for retired K9's medical bills

Mirarchi unveiled a $40,000 donation to sponsor 24 retired K9s.
By
Nonprofit helps pay for retired K9's medical bills

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," two Delaware County natives are giving back to dogs that are more than our four-legged friends - they fight crime.

Marshall Mirarchi, a former secret service agent from Springfield, and his K9, Hurricane, were responsible for stopping an individual who had jumped the White House fence back in 2014.

Since then, Hurricane's medical bills in retirement have been fully covered.

Mirarchi and his partner, Lisa Woods, knew all K9s deserved the same benefit.

So they created the nonprofit "Hurricane's Heroes" in honor of his own courageous canine.

"I know he can't talk but if he could, he would want his brothers and sisters taken care of the same way he has," Mirarchi said on behalf of Hurricane. "That's why we started Hurricane's Heroes, and that's why we're raising money for other retired police and military working dogs."

Last month, Mirarchi unveiled a $40,000 donation to sponsor 24 retired K9s.

He also made another commitment at that event.

Lisa happens to be Mirarchi's high school sweetheart, so he proposed right then and there!

Hurricane was of course, holding the ring the whole time.

