be kind

'Be Kind:' New Jersey 4th graders create thankful rocks to build confidence, self-esteem

The students read the book "Rock On, Kindness!" by Stepheni Curran.
By Nicole Borocci
EMBED <>More Videos

'Be Kind:' NJ students say it rocks to be kind

RIVERSIDE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students at Riverside Elementary School in Burlington County, New Jersey aced a lesson in kindness.

Mrs. Shari Tishgart and Miss Pederson assigned the project to their fourth grade class.

The students read the book "Rock On, Kindness!" by Stepheni Curran.

The children painted rocks with empowering and positive messages.

They also wrote letters to each other, and exchanged the rocks to build confidence and self-esteem.

The teachers said the assignment was a success because it brought a smile to each and every child's face, even if it was from behind a mask.

To submit your "Be Kind" story, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsriversideact of kindnessteachersfeel goodbe kindstudents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Be Kind: Sprinkling kindness in the community
Man who waves each day is overwhelmed by students' appreciation
NJ mom who survived cancer teams with daughter with Down syndrome
8th grader from South Jersey builds prosthetic arm for friend
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News