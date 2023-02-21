Villanova University hosts Be the Match bone marrow donor drive called "Get in the Game"

Villanova University is partnering with GMA and Be the Match in an effort to raise awareness for the need of bone marrow donors with its own campaign called "Get in the Game."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been ten years since Good Morning America's Robin Roberts returned to the air after recovering from a successful bone marrow transplant.

And 6abc is celebrating by raising awareness about the need for people to register as bone marrow donors through Be the Match.

The campaign is called "One Match, Second Chance" and the goal is to find matches for patients currently waiting for a much-needed donation.

On Tuesday morning, Action News reporter Alicia Vitarelli was live on the campus of Villanova University along with our friends from GMA. Villanova is helping in the effort to find donors with their own bone marrow registry campaign called "Get in the Game."

To register to be a bone marrow donor with Be the Match and sign up to be mailed a swab kit, CLICK HERE.

Ideal donors are between 18 and 40 years old.

If you're matched with someone in need, you could save a life.