Health & Fitness

Through virtual nutrition and fitness, this mom wants to help you 'Be Well'

Staying at home presents a litany of challenges to our health and fitness.

A South Philadelphia mom is tackling the needs of new moms, people with health conditions and others who just want to be their best selves with a virtual program designed for real people living real lives.

Beth Auguste, owner of Be Well With Beth, left her job after having her daughter, Camille, two years ago. She started Be Well With Beth after identifying a lack of useful nutritional resources for new moms and those with busy schedules. That endevoar expanded to Mommy and Me fitness classess and other workouts. When COVID-19 hit, she was forced to pivot to a fully virtual program.


Beth offers free recipes, workouts and other services via her Instagram page. Beth has created a completely virtual program to help busy parents with food and fitness. Enrollment is open now, click here to join: The 4 Month Refresh

Be Well With Beth | Facebook | Instagram
BOK Building
1901 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
267-281-3363
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth philadelphiafyi phillyfyi fitness
