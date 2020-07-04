Philadelphia boy dies after being pulled from pool at Wildwood resort

(Shutterstock)

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 6-year-old boy from Philadelphia has died after being pulled from a pool at a Jersey Shore resort.

Wildwood police and firefighters responded to the Beachside Resort on the 3700 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Friday for a possible drowning.

They arrived to find witnesses performing CPR on the child and took over the resuscitation efforts.

The boy was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.



"Unfortunately, the efforts of our first responders and the hospital medical staff were unsuccessful in reviving this young child," a joint press release from the police and fire departments said Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation.

"We are absolutely devastated at this tragic and senseless loss of a life so young. We strongly encourage everyone whenever you're swimming, swim near a lifeguard, especially when on our beaches. At commercial or residential properties which are not required to be guarded, please be extra cautious," the release said.

Authorities said adults should monitor their children while swimming and use a life-vest or other approved personal flotation device.


EMBED More News Videos

A mother and grandfather who drowned in their backyard pool in New Jersey a week ago were trying to rescue an 8-year-old girl who had fallen in, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wildwooddrowningjersey shoreswimming
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Phillies pitcher dies in Utah plane crash
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid Today
Multiple injuries in 2 Atlantic City Expressway crashes
2 killed, 1 arrested after car careens into man after collision
Delco police sergeant fired over Facebook post controversy
Show More
Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell
Hand surgeon warns against trend toward fireworks at home
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
19-year-old injured in hit-and-run on Broad Street
More TOP STORIES News