Bear spotted in West Deptford, New Jersey

All, we are putting updates out for the safety of the public and bear. Stay home! You are spooking the bear. — West Deptford Police (@WDPolice) June 15, 2020

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say a bear that has been seen around Gloucester County was spotted in West Deptford Monday morning.West Deptford police said the bear was spotted after 8 a.m. in the area of West Deptford Park/Mid Atlantic Industrial Park.About an hour and a half later police reported that the bear was seen in the area of West Deptford High School.Police remind residents that if they see the bear they should stay away and not disturb it.