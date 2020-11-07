Police say shooting victim found at Wawa in Bear, Delaware was on four-wheeler

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man riding a four-wheeler was shot in Delaware, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday on Route 40 near Route 1.

Officers were called however to the Wawa at Glendale Plaza in Bear.

There, they found the man and his four-wheeler.

Medics took the victim to Christiana Medical Center.

His condition has not been released.

Police have not released any further details on the shooting.
