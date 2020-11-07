BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man riding a four-wheeler was shot in Delaware, police said.
Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday on Route 40 near Route 1.
Officers were called however to the Wawa at Glendale Plaza in Bear.
There, they found the man and his four-wheeler.
Medics took the victim to Christiana Medical Center.
His condition has not been released.
Police have not released any further details on the shooting.
Police say shooting victim found at Wawa in Bear, Delaware was on four-wheeler
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More