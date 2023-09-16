Residents warned after bear spotted roaming through Bucks County town

"I got close to this part of the road and saw him slowly going across the creek," said one resident.

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bear was spotted on the move in Perkasie, Bucks County this week.

Police alerted residents on Friday afternoon after receiving multiple calls about a bear roaming through town.

The alert stated that the animal was last seen near North 5th Street between West Callowhill Street and Blooming Glen Road, possibly headed south towards Branch Road.

Resident Jim Litzenberger saw the bear in the early evening near the Perkasie Bike Path.

"I got close to this part of the road and saw him slowly going across the creek, so I got just far enough away to take some pictures. It did look like a young adult and not a cub, he's very docile probably looking for food," said Litzenberger.

Some residents are doing what they can to make sure they don't come into contact with the animal.

"Obviously if I see a bear I'm going in the other direction," said resident Ben Troxell who was walking with his dog, Athena. "We have other plans than to see a bear tonight."

The Pennsylvania Game Commission lists what to do if you spot the bear.

Officials say to make noise, give it space, and slowly walk backward while keeping your eyes on the bear so you know where it's going and how it's reacting.

Two years ago, two cubs were spotted strolling through Perkasie. Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said at the time that one was likely injured by a passing motorist.