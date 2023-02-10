Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more locations - including King of Prussia, 2 other local stores

The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering 87 other stores.

The Wall Street Journal reported Bed Bath and Beyond "failed to pay more than $28 million on three tranches of notes totaling roughly $1.2 billion due on Feb. 1."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it's closing.

The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations, which includes the closure of 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores.

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Notably, this week's list includes closures in 13 new states that weren't included in last week's store-closing list. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.

The company, which is teetering dangerously close to bankruptcy, has avoided Chapter 11 for now by completing a complex stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million in funds and a pledge for $800 million in the future to pay down its current debt load.

These are the locations in the Philadelphia area Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close in the coming weeks:

740 Route 73 South in Marlton, New Jersey

224 West DeKalb Pike in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

2771 Paper Mill Road Space D in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

