Man, woman killed in fiery crash in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a fiery crash in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11:26 a.m. Saturday on Belmont Avenue near Belmont Mansion Drive.Police said a driver lost control and slammed into a tree. The vehicle burst into flames.Medics arrived and found two victims, a male and a female.Both were pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities closed Belmont Avenue as they began their investigation into what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.