Community & Events

Philadelphia's iconic Belmont Maple tree removed after being deemed a safety hazard

Arborists predict the Belmont Maple was at least 90 years old.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly's iconic Belmont Maple tree removed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Philadelphia's most iconic trees is being removed from the top of the Belmont Plateau on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month, arborists announced the Belmont Maple had fallen ill. Now, it has become a safety hazard to park visitors and must be removed, officials said.

Arborists predict it's at least 90 years old. It was said to be part of a grove, which meant it was one of many.

"Right now, this is a lone soldier out here," said Lori Hayes, director of urban forestry at Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, said in an interview earlier this month.

The lone soul has been a welcomed sight for sledding, track meets, picnics and weddings. Now it has become a hazard.

"It's dying. There are a lot of problems," Hayes added. "The limbs are falling, bark falling off, total compaction at the base."

City officials intend to plant three new trees in its place by the end of April. They have selected to go with black gum trees, which they say is better amid climate change.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiarecreationnaturetree fall
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News