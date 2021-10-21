ben simmons

76ers 'stupid' for suspending Ben Simmons for only 1 game, Charles Barkley says

"Those fans are not gonna forgive him," said Charles Barkley.
Simmons skips workout, receives treatment for back tightness: ESPN

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons left the team's practice facility on Thursday without working out and is expected to meet with organizational leadership on Friday morning to again discuss his murky playing status, sources told ESPN.

Simmons described discomfort in his back to Sixers staff on Thursday morning and underwent brief treatment before the medical staff cleared him to work out -- only to leave without doing any on-court activity, sources said.

Simmons was suspended for the Sixers' victory over the New Orleans Pelicans after coach Doc Rivers threw him out of Monday's practice for failing to sub into a drill.

Philadelphia sports legend Charles Barkley is again weighing in on the Simmons situation this week, saying it was "just stupid" for the team to only suspend him for one game.



"The Sixers, they made a mistake... suspending him for one day. They should have suspended him for five days. The notion that he was gonna be, everything was gonna be great in 24 hours, that was one of the stupidest things I've ever seen," said Barkley on ESPN Thursday. "If they were gonna make that decision, take him away from the team, they should have game him a three-game or five-game suspension."

SEE ALSO: Jason Kelce on Ben Simmons saga: 'Just play better,' then Philadelphia will 'love you'
Kelce said he has nothing personal against Simmons but called the situation "a travesty anyway you put it."



It's still unclear how the situation will be resolved. One thing is clear, according to Barkley -- he's got to go.

"They've screwed this thing up from the beginning, they got to trade Ben Simmons. Number one, he's not talking to his teammates. And listen, one thing I know about Philadelphia, those fans are not gonna forgive him. It's time for Ben Simmons to move on," added Barkley.

Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, has told Sixers officials that Simmons isn't mentally prepared to play yet, sources said. That's a message Simmons could relay himself on Friday when he's expected to meet with Morey and senior staff officials ahead of the morning shootaround for the Sixers-Brooklyn Nets game on ESPN.

Stay tuned.

