Ben to the Shore Bike Tour: Riders take on the heat in 35th annual bike ride to the shore

Riding a bicycle from Philadelphia to Atlantic City isn't easy on any day, but it is especially tough in this brutal heat.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Riding a bicycle from Philadelphia to Atlantic City isn't easy on any day, but it is especially tough in this brutal heat.

Action News was on the Ben Franklin Bridge this morning, as riders left for Atlantic City for the 35th annual Ben to the Shore Bike Tour.

The whole route is a 65-mile ride.

Cyclist also had the option to do a shorter 30-mile ride from Hammonton, New Jersey, making the trip a little easier.

Former Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan helps put on this benefit alongside Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation.

The Ben to the Shore is on track to raise over a million dollars this year.

The money raised goes to Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation which benefits families of fallen first responders and children's charities.

Some of the riders include Philadelphia Police Officer Arcenio Perez who was shot and injured in the line of duty after responding to a shooting at Jefferson Hospital last October.

A group Pennsylvania State Troopers are also riding in honor of fallen officers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca who died after being struck by a drunk driver back in March of this year.
