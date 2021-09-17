Driver facing charges after crashing into school bus in Pennsauken Township; 4 injured

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of E. Springfield and River roads in Pennsauken Township.
Police say 39-year-old Benjamin Ramos was behind the wheel when he crashed into a school bus full of children while it was stopped at the intersection.
SEE ALSO: Video captures crash involving school bus in South Jersey
The impact from the crash sent one woman flying into the air. Police confirm her injuries to be severe but she's expected to survive. Three other students suffered minor injuries in the wreck.
"We were just sitting on the couch like normal and we just heard tires screeching and then we heard the boom," said Emily Cuevas.
Cuevas and Anthony Tomaselli ran out to help and say the woman who was directly hit appeared to at least have a major leg injury.
Police say Ramos is being charged with four counts of assault by auto, four counts of endangering another person, and one count of being under the influence of CDS.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call police at 856-488-0080 ext. 3301.