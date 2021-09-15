School bus collides with vehicle in Pennsauken Township, NJ

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating an accident involving a school bus on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of E. Springfield and River roads in Pennsauken Township.
Chopper 6 was overhead after a bus collided with at least one vehicle.
Children were seen being transported off the school bus following the accident. It's still unclear if anyone was injured.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
