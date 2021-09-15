accident

School bus collides with vehicle in Pennsauken Township, NJ

The accident happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of E. Springfield and River roads.
Chopper 6 over accident involving school bus in Pennsauken Twp., NJ

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating an accident involving a school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of E. Springfield and River roads in Pennsauken Township.

Chopper 6 was overhead after a bus collided with at least one vehicle.

Children were seen being transported off the school bus following the accident. It's still unclear if anyone was injured.

