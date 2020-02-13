Woman charged with DUI in crash that injured 12-year-old girl: Bensalem police

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a crash that injured a 12-year-old girl who was trying to get on her school bus last month.

The girl was struck by a vehicle while attempting to board her school bus in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania on the morning of January 6 when she was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The investigation revealed that Kathleen Wesley, the driver of the pickup truck, failed to stop for the red stop signals on the school bus, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Child struck by car, crossing street to board school bus: as seen on Action News at Noon, January 6, 2020



A test of her blood also revealed that she was under the influence at the time of the crash, police said.

The 12-year-old girl was treated for serious injuries and remains in the hospital.

Wesley was arrested Thursday and was charged with aggravated assault while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, meeting or overtaking a school bus and reckless driving.

She was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $100,000 bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshipbucks countychildren hit by carpedestrian struckschool bus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News